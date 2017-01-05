25 Quotes That Prove Liberals Don't Love America - John Hawkins

Rudy Giuliani has been attacked by the Left for correctly saying, “I do not believe that the president loves America." Giuliani wasn’t wrong about that and he could have just as easily said, “Liberals don’t love America.” Sure, there are a few exceptions, but they just prove the rule. Most liberals detest America, want to fundamentally change it and are disgusted by people who really love the country. Don’t believe it? Then just look at all these quotes from unpatriotic liberals and maybe you’ll change your mind.

1) While the rest of the country waves the flag of Americana, we understand we are not part of that. We don’t owe America anything – America owes us. — Al Sharpton at the “State of the Black World Conference” in Atlanta

2) We understand that Nixon's aggression against Vietnam is a racist aggression, that the American war in Vietnam is a racist war, a white man's war...We deplore that you are being used as cannon fodder for U.S. imperialism. We've seen photographs of American bombs and antipersonnel weapons being dropped, wantonly, accidentally perhaps, on your heads, on the heads of your comrades. – Jane Fonda in a propaganda message to South Vietnamese soldiers

3) As to those in the World Trade Center…Let’s get a grip here, shall we? True enough, they were civilians of a sort. But innocent? Gimme a break. …If there was a better, more effective, or in fact any other way of visiting some penalty befitting their participation upon the little Eichmanns inhabiting the sterile sanctuary of the twin towers, I’d really be interested in hearing about it. – Ward Churchill 4) The government gives them the drugs, builds bigger prisons, passes a three-strike law and then wants us to sing “God Bless America.” No, no, no, God d*mn America, that’s in the Bible for killing innocent people. God d*mn America for treating our citizens as less than human. God d*mn America for as long as she acts like she is God and she is supreme. — Jeremiah Wright5) Let’s get rid of all the economic (expletive) this country represents! Bring it on, I hope the Muslims win! — Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders

6) You know, the truth is that right after 9/11, I had a (flag) pin. Shortly after 9/11, particularly because as we’re talking about the Iraq war, that became a substitute for, I think, true patriotism, which is speaking out on issues that are of importance to our national security, I decided I won’t wear that pin on my chest… — Barack Obama

7) For the first time in my adult lifetime, I am really proud of my country. And not just because Barack has done well, but because I think people are hungry for change. — Michelle Obama 8) America has an almost obscene infatuation with itself. Has there ever been a big, powerful country that is as patriotic as America? And patriotic in the tinniest way, with so much flag waving? You’d really think we were some poor little republic, and that if one person lost his religion for one hour, the whole thing would crumble. America is the real religion in this country. — Norman Mailer

9) Of course, Mr. Hannity was outraged that any American would not cross her hand over her heart and repeat the hypocritical words, one nation. Whenever we come up on the Fourth of You Lie, I think of Frederick Douglas and his masterful oration, The meaning of the Fourth of July to the Negro. Pledge the flag? I think not! — Julianne Malveaux

10) Barack Obama is the president of the United States of America. More specifically, Barack Obama is the president of a congenitally racist country, erected upon the plunder of life, liberty, labor, and land. This plunder has not been exclusive to black people. — Ta-Nehisi Coates